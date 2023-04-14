Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 14, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, BAC, JPM, TSLA, FRC, WFC, QQQ, C, LCID, SOUN, BA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -60.92 to 13,048.47. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,551,792 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.32 at $30.22, with 4,579,327 shares traded. This represents a 3.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3 at $27.33, with 3,367,016 shares traded. This represents a 69.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +1.09 at $29.65, with 2,947,405 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 80 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +7.38 at $136.37, with 1,828,962 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.33. Smarter Analyst Reports: EVgo’s PlugShare Platform Crosses 1M Downloads in 2021



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.49 at $184.41, with 1,301,934 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +0.34 at $13.95, with 1,109,311 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 10.86% of the target price of $128.5.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +1.62 at $41.28, with 891,001 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.12 at $318.05, with 809,352 shares traded. This represents a 25.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +1.1 at $48.40, with 791,867 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.63. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Makes Cross-Currency Sweeps Available in 14 European Countries



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.54 at $7.71, with 632,701 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 8.558301; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.11 at $2.79, with 611,608 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "strong buy range".



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -12.31 at $201.28, with 562,044 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.