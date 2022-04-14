Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 14, 2022 : TWTR, EIGR, TQQQ, SQQQ, C, TSLA, NIO, MTOR, F, QQQ, WFC, PTGX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -10.6 to 14,206.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,423,299 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +2.91 at $48.76, with 17,793,377 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 87.07% of the target price of $56.



Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) is unchanged at $7.28, with 1,473,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EIGR is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.01 at $50.40, with 1,307,636 shares traded. This represents a 27.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $37.95, with 1,074,929 shares traded. This represents a 34.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.95 at $51.10, with 707,017 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Makes Cross-Currency Sweeps Available in 14 European Countries



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -17.87 at $1,004.50, with 674,185 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/20/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.64 per share, which represents a 39 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.21 at $20.21, with 615,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) is +0.1 at $35.65, with 584,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTOR is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $15.48, with 533,870 shares traded. F's current last sale is 79.38% of the target price of $19.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.11 at $346.46, with 527,749 shares traded. This represents a 9.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -1.73 at $46.81, with 498,807 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) is -6.71 at $18.81, with 345,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTGX is in the "strong buy range".

