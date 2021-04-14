Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 14, 2021 : IQ, PLTR, SOS, SQQQ, TSLA, NIO, CAN, EBON, AAPL, F, VTR, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 52.54 to 14,039.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,278,688 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.68 at $15.98, with 1,788,842 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 71.66% of the target price of $22.3.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.13 at $25.55, with 1,374,802 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 170.33% of the target price of $15.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.17 at $4.97, with 1,263,520 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $10.62, with 1,226,195 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +22.25 at $784.57, with 997,452 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 110.12% of the target price of $712.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.06 at $39.54, with 925,505 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.9% of the target price of $60.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +1.16 at $15.77, with 900,750 shares traded.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.18 at $5.25, with 833,905 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.46 at $134.89, with 749,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.03 at $12.23, with 672,662 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is unchanged at $55.20, with 587,198 shares traded. VTR's current last sale is 112.65% of the target price of $49.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.11 at $39.90, with 519,196 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. Business Wire Reports: Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.