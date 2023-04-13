Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 13, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AAL, TSLA, JD, QQQ

April 13, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.17 to 12,888.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,163,258 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.15 at $26.28, with 2,575,215 shares traded. This represents a 63.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $31.53, with 2,204,379 shares traded. This represents a 8.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.22 at $13.22, with 1,478,342 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.03. AAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/20/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -232 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.49 at $182.03, with 1,300,389 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.65 at $37.60, with 731,307 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.76 at $313.80, with 540,335 shares traded. This represents a 23.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

