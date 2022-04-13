Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 13, 2022 : AAL, TQQQ, SQQQ, DAL, SRRA, QQQ, BBBY, CCL, JPM, NIO, TWTR, DIDI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 32.93 to 13,973.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,419,392 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.77 at $17.90, with 2,260,500 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.47. AAL's current last sale is 91.79% of the target price of $19.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2 at $47.74, with 2,089,558 shares traded. This represents a 20.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $40.19, with 1,848,841 shares traded. This represents a 42.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +2.24 at $40.86, with 1,242,672 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) is +14.84 at $54.36, with 1,082,041 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SRRA is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.64 at $340.09, with 1,076,375 shares traded. This represents a 7.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -1.4855 at $16.48, with 702,666 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 109.9% of the target price of $15.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.26 at $18.77, with 633,653 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 84.36% of the target price of $22.25.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -4.56 at $126.98, with 629,469 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.76. Smarter Analyst Reports: EVgo’s PlugShare Platform Crosses 1M Downloads in 2021



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $19.60, with 617,024 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.18 at $44.66, with 389,975 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 79.75% of the target price of $56.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.02 at $2.48, with 321,652 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 15.9% of the target price of $15.6.

