Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 13, 2021 : PFE, BP, CAN, DISCA, HPQ, CCL, T, SOS, PBCT, NWL, AAL, EBON

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.19 to 13,876.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,302,922 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.36 at $37.33, with 2,152,198 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 95.72% of the target price of $39.

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.04 at $24.66, with 2,060,258 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 88.07% of the target price of $28.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +1.07 at $14.21, with 1,838,177 shares traded.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is -0.03 at $40.35, with 1,440,363 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 100.88% of the target price of $40.

HP Inc. (HPQ) is -0.01 at $32.73, with 1,376,639 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 125.88% of the target price of $26.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.82 at $26.93, with 1,313,890 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 89.77% of the target price of $30.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.09 at $29.87, with 1,305,841 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T's current last sale is 99.57% of the target price of $30.

SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.03 at $5.05, with 1,198,805 shares traded.

People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) is unchanged at $18.19, with 1,174,382 shares traded. PBCT's current last sale is 111.94% of the target price of $16.25.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is unchanged at $27.38, with 1,074,794 shares traded. NWL's current last sale is 107.37% of the target price of $25.5.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.8 at $22.11, with 1,068,696 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 163.78% of the target price of $13.5.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.03 at $4.80, with 982,703 shares traded.

