Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 12, 2024 : ZPTA, SQQQ, TQQQ, JPM, CPNG, NIO, HKD, INTC, QQQ, RLYB, GL, C

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -111.24 to 18,196.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,856,640 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (ZPTA) is +0.6 at $3.10, with 6,428,742 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1203 at $10.52, with 4,791,244 shares traded. This represents a 4.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.7802 at $60.92, with 2,176,138 shares traded. This represents a 142.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -5.95 at $189.48, with 967,179 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.18. Smarter Analyst Reports: EVgo’s PlugShare Platform Crosses 1M Downloads in 2021



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +1.69 at $20.75, with 949,217 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $4.40, with 920,674 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.23% of the target price of $6.85.



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +0.6501 at $3.82, with 777,143 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.7601 at $36.87, with 697,321 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84.76% of the target price of $43.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.73 at $443.64, with 687,887 shares traded. This represents a 43.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) is -0.42 at $2.56, with 687,322 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RLYB is 10.701808; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Globe Life Inc. (GL) is +5.53 at $54.70, with 664,456 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.69 at $61.40, with 488,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.46. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Makes Cross-Currency Sweeps Available in 14 European Countries

