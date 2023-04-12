Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 12, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AAL, PCG, TSLA, AMC, HKD, QQQ, AMZN, CVS, TRTN, ZTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 121.67 to 13,085.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,673,226 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.04 at $26.80, with 2,322,150 shares traded. This represents a 66.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1499 at $31.03, with 1,624,129 shares traded. This represents a 6.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.41 at $13.91, with 1,030,541 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. AAL's current last sale is 92.73% of the target price of $15.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.42 at $16.40, with 986,333 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 93.71% of the target price of $17.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.04 at $186.75, with 974,271 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.11 at $5.54, with 642,312 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 307.78% of the target price of $1.8.



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +0.47 at $8.97, with 572,219 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.43 at $315.40, with 547,283 shares traded. This represents a 24.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.1161 at $99.80, with 540,523 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.04 at $76.33, with 483,944 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Triton International Limited (TRTN) is +19.63 at $82.64, with 334,426 shares traded. TRTN's current last sale is 111.68% of the target price of $74.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is unchanged at $171.21, with 313,743 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZTS is in the "buy range".

