Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 12, 2022 : RLX, BDSX, AGLE, TQQQ, SQQQ, NVDA, T, QQQ, NIO, DB, DIDI, OXY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 225.77 to 14,215.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,261,534 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.22 at $2.09, with 4,161,811 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 139.24% of the target price of $1.501.



Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) is +0.84 at $2.43, with 3,892,083 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) is +0.46 at $2.89, with 2,100,927 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGLE is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.53 at $48.69, with 1,963,444 shares traded. This represents a 23.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.43 at $39.41, with 1,921,359 shares traded. This represents a 40% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.03 at $221.20, with 1,427,187 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.41 at $20.04, with 1,282,260 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.39 at $342.28, with 995,841 shares traded. This represents a 8.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.33 at $20.03, with 812,252 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is -0.12 at $11.87, with 483,669 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 93.46% of the target price of $12.7.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.04 at $2.59, with 452,912 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 16.6% of the target price of $15.6.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +1.01 at $58.93, with 321,646 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.66. OXY's current last sale is 113.33% of the target price of $52.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.