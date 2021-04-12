Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 12, 2021 : BABA, SOS, SQQQ, TLRY, PLTR, ASX, LMNX, CAN, NUAN, APHA, NIO, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -28.6 to 13,816.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,090,156 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +13.84 at $237.15, with 1,524,120 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.07 at $5.32, with 1,133,860 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $11.17, with 1,007,769 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is -1.56 at $18.20, with 927,799 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 72.8% of the target price of $25.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.51 at $24.55, with 902,016 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 163.67% of the target price of $15.



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) is -0.02 at $8.06, with 859,605 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ASX is in the "strong buy range".



Luminex Corporation (LMNX) is +3.67 at $36.62, with 784,541 shares traded. LMNX's current last sale is 114.44% of the target price of $32.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.44 at $19.11, with 764,142 shares traded.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is +10.42 at $56.00, with 759,504 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NUAN is 9.665472; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is -1.47 at $14.81, with 752,437 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Aphria Inc. Adult-Use Brand Solei® Introduces Highest Potency Topical Available in Canadian Market



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.29 at $37.83, with 383,387 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 63.05% of the target price of $60.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.4 at $28.90, with 337,255 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 96.33% of the target price of $30.

