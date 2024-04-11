Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 11, 2024 : RLYB, ELYM, ALPN, SQQQ, TQQQ, PG, TSLL, CCL, PLTR, NIO, IONQ, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 54.39 to 18,066.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,663,656 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) is +1.45 at $3.08, with 18,979,500 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RLYB is 10.701808; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Eliem Therapeutics, Inc (ELYM) is +1.6 at $4.27, with 9,570,975 shares traded.



Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) is +17.19 at $64.23, with 5,585,820 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $11.05, with 3,466,678 shares traded. This represents a 9.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.74 at $58.19, with 1,894,960 shares traded. This represents a 131.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is -0.39 at $156.85, with 1,205,251 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.15 at $7.52, with 743,036 shares traded. This represents a 11.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.22 at $14.73, with 338,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.18 at $22.24, with 258,067 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.2% of the target price of $20.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $4.59, with 257,239 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.01% of the target price of $6.85.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.16 at $7.84, with 249,047 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 43.56% of the target price of $18.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.7 at $75.29, with 245,748 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

