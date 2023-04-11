Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 11, 2023 : ZFOX, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, WW, MA, AMC, PG, PYPL, NEM, NIO, NEE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -17.19 to 13,034.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 59,903,979 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX) is +1.36 at $3.01, with 6,122,271 shares traded. ZFOX's current last sale is 80.27% of the target price of $3.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.09 at $27.28, with 2,838,209 shares traded. This represents a 69.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $30.39, with 2,323,261 shares traded. This represents a 4.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.49 at $187.00, with 1,735,817 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.86% of the target price of $223.



WW International, Inc. (WW) is +1.01 at $5.13, with 1,224,789 shares traded. WW's current last sale is 131.54% of the target price of $3.9.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is +1 at $361.14, with 756,226 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.13 at $5.37, with 697,528 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 298.33% of the target price of $1.8.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is -0.377 at $150.58, with 691,429 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +1.3049 at $75.82, with 687,017 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -1.53 at $49.56, with 382,063 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 86.95% of the target price of $57.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $9.12, with 299,475 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.52 at $78.95, with 261,411 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

