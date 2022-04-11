Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 11, 2022 : BILI, NIO, TWTR, SQQQ, TQQQ, APA, T, AFMD, QQQ, DIDI, SAIL, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -388.17 to 14,143.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,737,410 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +2.14 at $27.85, with 5,466,442 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 40.51% of the target price of $68.75.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -2.03 at $17.97, with 3,689,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -1.63 at $44.60, with 3,163,794 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 79.64% of the target price of $56.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.57 at $38.77, with 2,724,224 shares traded. This represents a 37.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.17 at $49.67, with 2,368,458 shares traded. This represents a 25.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



APA Corporation (APA) is -0.92 at $42.10, with 2,229,336 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.5797 at $18.80, with 2,006,704 shares traded. T's current last sale is 63.73% of the target price of $29.5.



Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is +0.56 at $4.99, with 1,512,479 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AFMD is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.74 at $344.41, with 1,387,001 shares traded. This represents a 8.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.05 at $2.47, with 1,343,599 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 15.83% of the target price of $15.6.



SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) is +14.74 at $64.33, with 785,352 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAIL is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.84 at $101.69, with 747,517 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

