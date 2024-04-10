News & Insights

Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 10, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, SOUN, TSLL, QQQ, TSLA, NIO, DAL, PLTR, BABA, TSM, XPEV

April 10, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -271.82 to 17,254.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 114,651,819 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.4 at $11.01, with 17,984,996 shares traded. This represents a 9.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.24 at $58.28, with 10,134,728 shares traded. This represents a 131.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.63 at $4.22, with 4,970,720 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.35 at $7.80, with 3,809,915 shares traded. This represents a 57.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.4 at $436.83, with 3,788,652 shares traded. This represents a 40.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.88 at $173.00, with 3,751,707 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.58% of the target price of $175.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $4.59, with 2,426,093 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.44% of the target price of $6.25.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +0.67 at $47.99, with 1,836,138 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "strong buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.55 at $22.26, with 1,822,821 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.3% of the target price of $20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.43 at $74.42, with 1,338,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +1.18 at $146.58, with 1,114,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.05 at $8.02, with 1,042,682 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 48.61% of the target price of $16.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ
TQQQ
SOUN
TSLL
QQQ
TSLA
NIO
DAL
PLTR
BABA
TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.