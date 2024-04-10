Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 10, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, SOUN, TSLL, QQQ, TSLA, NIO, DAL, PLTR, BABA, TSM, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -271.82 to 17,254.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 114,651,819 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.4 at $11.01, with 17,984,996 shares traded. This represents a 9.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.24 at $58.28, with 10,134,728 shares traded. This represents a 131.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.63 at $4.22, with 4,970,720 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.35 at $7.80, with 3,809,915 shares traded. This represents a 57.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.4 at $436.83, with 3,788,652 shares traded. This represents a 40.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.88 at $173.00, with 3,751,707 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.58% of the target price of $175.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $4.59, with 2,426,093 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.44% of the target price of $6.25.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +0.67 at $47.99, with 1,836,138 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.55 at $22.26, with 1,822,821 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 111.3% of the target price of $20.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.43 at $74.42, with 1,338,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +1.18 at $146.58, with 1,114,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.05 at $8.02, with 1,042,682 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 48.61% of the target price of $16.5.

