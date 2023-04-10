Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 10, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, AMC, FRC, TSLL, MU, QQQ, NIO, IONQ, SCHW, AI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -89.97 to 12,972.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 45,956,722 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.7403 at $30.95, with 2,777,718 shares traded. This represents a 6.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.66 at $26.77, with 2,752,126 shares traded. This represents a 66.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.87 at $180.19, with 2,482,441 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 80.8% of the target price of $223.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.19 at $4.71, with 921,328 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 261.67% of the target price of $1.8.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -0.5585 at $13.47, with 791,988 shares traded.FRC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/12/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -4.18 per share, which represents a 200 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.44 at $10.32, with 656,457 shares traded. This represents a 122.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +3.45 at $62.01, with 615,764 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.54 at $315.51, with 571,887 shares traded. This represents a 24.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $8.89, with 444,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.01 at $6.82, with 359,761 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 75.78% of the target price of $9.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.7 at $50.05, with 359,631 shares traded.SCHW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/17/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.91 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -0.34 at $22.50, with 358,210 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 140.63% of the target price of $16.

