Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 1, 2024 : NIO, PLTR, T, XPEV, AMC, SMR

April 01, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 55.37 to 18,310.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 55,237,083 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $4.60, with 1,377,302 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.15% of the target price of $6.85.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.1 at $22.91, with 1,040,842 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 114.55% of the target price of $20.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.44 at $17.16, with 557,532 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.14 at $7.82, with 377,225 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 43.44% of the target price of $18.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $3.74, with 326,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.83. AMC's current last sale is 62.33% of the target price of $6.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.31 at $5.62, with 239,892 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 70.25% of the target price of $8.

