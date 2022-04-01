Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 1, 2022 : DIDI, NIO, IQ, PDD, PCG, FUTU, BABA, AMC, TIGR, BILI, SQQQ, TME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.52 to 14,896.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,892,157 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.43 at $2.93, with 9,151,275 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 18.78% of the target price of $15.6.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.38 at $22.43, with 2,645,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.58 at $5.12, with 1,986,278 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 56.89% of the target price of $9.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +4.59 at $44.70, with 1,953,474 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 49.67% of the target price of $90.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.08 at $11.86, with 1,684,390 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 79.07% of the target price of $15.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +3.8 at $36.36, with 1,608,520 shares traded. FUTU's current last sale is 72.72% of the target price of $50.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +7.75 at $116.55, with 1,273,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.85 at $25.49, with 1,192,086 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 216.94% of the target price of $11.75.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +0.61 at $5.51, with 1,146,760 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TIGR is in the "strong buy range".

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +3.62 at $29.20, with 1,144,446 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 42.47% of the target price of $68.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.47 at $33.20, with 1,090,113 shares traded. This represents a 17.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.32 at $5.19, with 773,056 shares traded. TME's current last sale is 56.41% of the target price of $9.2.

