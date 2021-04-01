Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 1, 2021 : NIO, SQQQ, UPC, TME, MVIS, SOS, WIMI, AAPL, XPEV, TIGR, CHPT, PCG

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 152.54 to 13,243.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,752,602 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.3 at $41.28, with 2,447,642 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.8% of the target price of $60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.42 at $12.70, with 1,685,218 shares traded. This represents a 7.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) is +1.7 at $5.71, with 1,479,195 shares traded.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.48 at $20.97, with 1,193,661 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".

Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is -1.86 at $16.69, with 791,034 shares traded.

SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.06 at $5.04, with 786,001 shares traded.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is +0.25 at $6.85, with 784,987 shares traded. WIMI's current last sale is 85.61% of the target price of $8.001.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.35 at $123.50, with 761,365 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.05 at $38.56, with 711,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +1.46 at $19.25, with 709,430 shares traded.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is +4.08 at $30.78, with 700,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.18 at $11.89, with 656,058 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 84.93% of the target price of $14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO SQQQ UPC TME MVIS SOS WIMI AAPL XPEV TIGR CHPT
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular