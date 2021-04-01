Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 1, 2021 : NIO, SQQQ, UPC, TME, MVIS, SOS, WIMI, AAPL, XPEV, TIGR, CHPT, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 152.54 to 13,243.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,752,602 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.3 at $41.28, with 2,447,642 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.8% of the target price of $60.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.42 at $12.70, with 1,685,218 shares traded. This represents a 7.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) is +1.7 at $5.71, with 1,479,195 shares traded.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.48 at $20.97, with 1,193,661 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is -1.86 at $16.69, with 791,034 shares traded.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.06 at $5.04, with 786,001 shares traded.



WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is +0.25 at $6.85, with 784,987 shares traded. WIMI's current last sale is 85.61% of the target price of $8.001.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.35 at $123.50, with 761,365 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.05 at $38.56, with 711,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +1.46 at $19.25, with 709,430 shares traded.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is +4.08 at $30.78, with 700,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.18 at $11.89, with 656,058 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 84.93% of the target price of $14.

