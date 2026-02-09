Pre-Market
HIMS

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 9, 2026 : HIMS, RIG, NVO, KD, RDW, NIO

February 09, 2026 — 08:27 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -56.46 to 25,019.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 115,621,201 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -4.95 at $18.07, with 6,071,185 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 45.18% of the target price of $40.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.05 at $5.34, with 2,015,716 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +2.5164 at $50.16, with 1,487,134 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 92.88% of the target price of $54.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) is -10.1775 at $13.31, with 1,278,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KD is in the "buy range".

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.21 at $10.25, with 1,195,541 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $4.97, with 1,156,453 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.88% of the target price of $6.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS
RIG
NVO
KD
RDW
NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.