Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 9, 2026 : HIMS, RIG, NVO, KD, RDW, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -56.46 to 25,019.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 115,621,201 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -4.95 at $18.07, with 6,071,185 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 45.18% of the target price of $40.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.05 at $5.34, with 2,015,716 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +2.5164 at $50.16, with 1,487,134 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 92.88% of the target price of $54.



Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) is -10.1775 at $13.31, with 1,278,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KD is in the "buy range".



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.21 at $10.25, with 1,195,541 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $4.97, with 1,156,453 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.88% of the target price of $6.55.

