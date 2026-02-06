Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 6, 2026 : IBIT, TSLL, TQQQ, IREN, ETHA, STLA, AMZN, IONQ, NIO, RDW, NVO, OWL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 182.79 to 24,731.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 179,774,646 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.79 at $37.89, with 16,828,285 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.37 at $14.87, with 9,022,180 shares traded. This represents a 136.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.03 at $48.67, with 7,239,425 shares traded. This represents a 178.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IREN Limited (IREN) is -0.39 at $39.40, with 6,923,229 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is +0.59 at $14.65, with 6,804,787 shares traded. This represents a 33.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -2.2599 at $7.28, with 6,407,837 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 65% of the target price of $11.2.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -18.26 at $204.43, with 5,810,240 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.48 at $31.91, with 2,813,378 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $4.91, with 2,584,101 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.96% of the target price of $6.55.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.54 at $9.34, with 2,464,594 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +3.26 at $46.60, with 2,140,738 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 81.75% of the target price of $57.



Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is +0.41 at $12.04, with 1,471,223 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.