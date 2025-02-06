News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 6, 2025 : BBAI, IVVD, RXRX, TSLL, NVDA, F, RBLX, AMPS, IP, PTON, TSLA, QBTS

February 06, 2025 — 08:28 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 8.85 to 21,667.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 110,392,939 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1598 at $7.27, with 20,586,247 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) is +0.36 at $2.47, with 15,945,592 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IVVD is in the "buy range".

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is +0.3401 at $8.26, with 12,849,535 shares traded. RXRX's current last sale is 82.6% of the target price of $10.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.48 at $22.72, with 7,862,371 shares traded. This represents a 359.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.01 at $126.84, with 6,823,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.53 at $9.48, with 5,571,367 shares traded. F's current last sale is 91.59% of the target price of $10.35.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -15 at $60.47, with 4,779,470 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is +1.08 at $4.91, with 4,650,777 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMPS is in the "buy range".

International Paper Company (IP) is -0.43 at $53.45, with 4,203,723 shares traded. IP's current last sale is 88.49% of the target price of $60.4.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +1.16 at $8.74, with 2,949,163 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 99.89% of the target price of $8.75.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.6802 at $374.49, with 2,430,758 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 104.31% of the target price of $359.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.2 at $6.46, with 1,495,529 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

