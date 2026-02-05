Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 5, 2026 : IBIT, NIO, TQQQ, TSLL, ETHA, DDL, NVDA, SMCI, SAN, SNAP, RDW, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -183.79 to 24,707.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 184,535,693 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -2.32 at $39.25, with 19,622,834 shares traded. This represents a -3.8% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.3 at $4.74, with 13,643,615 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.37% of the target price of $6.55.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.27 at $48.49, with 6,704,865 shares traded. This represents a 177.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.59 at $14.58, with 6,512,323 shares traded. This represents a 131.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.87 at $15.47, with 5,961,498 shares traded. This represents a 40.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is -0.23 at $2.97, with 5,337,044 shares traded. DDL's current last sale is 116.47% of the target price of $2.55.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.2 at $173.99, with 4,472,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -1.1088 at $32.65, with 4,245,300 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 77.74% of the target price of $42.



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is +0.01 at $12.44, with 4,050,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAN is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.09 at $6.00, with 3,705,197 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.6331 at $9.40, with 1,573,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.72 at $33.62, with 1,299,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

