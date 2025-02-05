Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 5, 2025 : UBER, NVDA, CPIX, AMDL, SNAP, AMD, TSLL, TQQQ, BBAI, NIO, UMC, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -136.04 to 21,430.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,640,800 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -3.76 at $65.99, with 5,924,059 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.6 at $120.25, with 5,531,861 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is +0.25 at $4.01, with 4,677,278 shares traded.



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is -1.43 at $5.88, with 4,451,054 shares traded. This represents a -9.84% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.04 at $11.64, with 4,360,231 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 89.54% of the target price of $13.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -11.6401 at $107.86, with 3,745,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.59 at $24.38, with 2,803,587 shares traded. This represents a 393.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.55 at $82.10, with 2,643,788 shares traded. This represents a 68.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.18 at $5.09, with 1,705,153 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1002 at $4.29, with 1,275,377 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.8% of the target price of $5.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -0.01 at $6.01, with 1,050,160 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 85.25% of the target price of $7.05.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.93 at $112.37, with 932,924 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering

