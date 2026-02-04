Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 4, 2026 : SMCI, UBER, NVO, SAN, TQQQ, AMDL, AMD, TSLL, NVDA, CMG, BSX, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -59.56 to 25,279.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 97,776,521 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +2.79 at $32.46, with 5,104,765 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 75.49% of the target price of $43.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.02 at $77.91, with 3,822,305 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -2.4 at $47.90, with 3,368,779 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 84.04% of the target price of $57.



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is +0.5 at $12.73, with 3,365,612 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3101 at $52.21, with 3,175,551 shares traded. This represents a 198.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is -3.76 at $15.54, with 3,047,418 shares traded. This represents a 460.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -23.45 at $218.66, with 2,838,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.08 at $16.32, with 2,498,335 shares traded. This represents a 159.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.16 at $180.18, with 2,023,845 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -2.52 at $36.65, with 1,878,207 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -8.2643 at $83.36, with 1,418,621 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: What Do Boston Scientific’s Risk Factors Tell Investors?



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.21 at $46.46, with 1,127,761 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 96.79% of the target price of $48.

