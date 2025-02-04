Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 4, 2025 : PLTR, CPIX, NVDA, TSLL, MRK, PYPL, AMOD, NIO, PFE, QBTS, NOK, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 52.94 to 21,350.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 126,988,606 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +20.0099 at $103.75, with 11,196,563 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08.



Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is +0.42 at $2.55, with 7,014,021 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.38 at $117.04, with 5,426,433 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4012 at $24.36, with 3,953,098 shares traded. This represents a 393.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -7.91 at $91.88, with 3,552,261 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Merck: Could its COVID-19 Pill be a Game Changer?



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -6.41 at $83.10, with 2,853,879 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.13. Smarter Analyst Reports: Post 65% Decline, What’s Ahead for PayPal Stock?



Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (AMOD) is +0.7402 at $3.35, with 2,778,009 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $4.37, with 2,163,730 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.45 at $26.65, with 1,938,558 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.16 at $5.92, with 1,183,206 shares traded.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0712 at $4.66, with 919,203 shares traded.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.2899 at $4.52, with 902,573 shares traded.

