Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 3, 2026 : PFE, DAY, RDW, AG, BBAI, HL

February 03, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 124.53 to 25,863.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 110,165,366 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -1.2705 at $25.39, with 2,982,768 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors

Dayforce, Inc (DAY) is +0.91 at $69.83, with 2,883,022 shares traded.DAY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.48 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.6001 at $11.48, with 1,153,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +1.85 at $22.25, with 913,572 shares traded. AG's current last sale is 93.68% of the target price of $23.75.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.16 at $4.94, with 787,651 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 82.33% of the target price of $6.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is +2.16 at $23.71, with 759,441 shares traded. HL's current last sale is 89.47% of the target price of $26.5.

