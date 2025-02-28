Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 28, 2025 : NVDA, TSLL, IBIT, SMCI, RXRX, SQQQ, FUBO, NIO, BABA, QBTS, ACHR, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 27.28 to 20,578.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 108,919,621 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.14 at $117.01, with 14,573,938 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.4 at $12.07, with 13,687,366 shares traded. This represents a 144.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.43 at $45.92, with 6,178,928 shares traded. This represents a 62.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -3.61 at $39.34, with 4,564,204 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 84.6% of the target price of $46.5.



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is -1.01 at $6.66, with 4,261,793 shares traded. RXRX's current last sale is 66.6% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $33.06, with 4,238,493 shares traded. This represents a 26.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -0.32 at $3.20, with 3,353,210 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $4.60, with 2,721,711 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -5.7 at $130.85, with 1,717,603 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.1702 at $5.39, with 1,689,872 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -1.12 at $6.80, with 1,265,531 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.25 at $23.66, with 1,052,101 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

