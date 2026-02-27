Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 27, 2026 : RXT, NVDA, TQQQ, IBIT, NFLX, ETHA, NVO, KORE, XYZ, DELL, SMR, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -270.65 to 24,763.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 147,136,876 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is -0.1904 at $2.09, with 5,439,330 shares traded. RXT's current last sale is 149.26% of the target price of $1.4.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.32 at $182.57, with 4,934,151 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.21 at $48.84, with 4,919,233 shares traded. This represents a 179.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.8 at $37.46, with 3,584,017 shares traded. This represents a 6.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +6.8 at $91.39, with 3,441,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.48 at $14.81, with 2,827,037 shares traded. This represents a 34.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.13 at $37.49, with 1,310,710 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) is +3.9585 at $8.97, with 1,127,204 shares traded. KORE's current last sale is 179.37% of the target price of $5.



Block, Inc. (XYZ) is +10.65 at $65.18, with 967,978 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XYZ is in the "buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +17.25 at $138.70, with 897,602 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.58 at $12.75, with 886,581 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 54.26% of the target price of $23.5.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.3 at $39.58, with 751,332 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

