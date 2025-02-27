Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 27, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, XNET, KDP, SQQQ, RILY, NIO, IONQ, QBTS, BBAI, BABA, TDOC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 181.44 to 21,314.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 110,153,484 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.57 at $13.86, with 14,015,595 shares traded. This represents a 180.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.91 at $134.19, with 13,619,751 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Xunlei Limited (XNET) is +1.39 at $4.29, with 11,377,385 shares traded.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is -0.94 at $32.80, with 3,715,171 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.68 at $29.71, with 3,431,370 shares traded. This represents a 13.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is +1.3902 at $7.03, with 3,256,225 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RILY is 13.995093; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0507 at $4.77, with 2,579,235 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.48 at $28.45, with 1,623,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.1899 at $6.33, with 1,061,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.29 at $5.98, with 1,031,524 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.62 at $140.70, with 1,028,985 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is -1.13 at $9.86, with 892,788 shares traded. TDOC's current last sale is 93.9% of the target price of $10.5.

