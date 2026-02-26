Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 26, 2026 : NVDA, BFLY, VICI, IONQ, QBTS, TTD, JOBY, VIR, IONX, TQQQ, CRCG, NU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 17.92 to 25,346.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 121,834,769 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.9054 at $197.47, with 7,350,961 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) is +0.85 at $3.95, with 7,247,956 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BFLY is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.13 at $30.11, with 6,642,824 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +4.64 at $38.23, with 4,369,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.21 at $19.86, with 3,337,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -3.7548 at $21.41, with 3,235,742 shares traded. TTD's current last sale is 42.81% of the target price of $50.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.55 at $10.37, with 2,706,770 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 103.7% of the target price of $10.



Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is -1.5 at $8.50, with 2,676,314 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF (IONX) is +2.74 at $13.13, with 2,505,309 shares traded. This represents a 56.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1097 at $51.98, with 2,265,409 shares traded. This represents a 197.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Leverage Shares 2X Long CRCL Daily ETF (CRCG) is unchanged at $2.39, with 2,251,250 shares traded. This represents a 150.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.83 at $15.82, with 1,859,215 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

