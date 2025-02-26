Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 26, 2025 : LCID, TSLL, SMCI, NVDA, PLTR, BBIO, BABA, NIO, QBTS, LYG, BBAI, ZETA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 173.63 to 21,260.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 120,885,751 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.2201 at $2.39, with 10,116,440 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 79.66% of the target price of $3.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.51 at $14.92, with 7,369,661 shares traded. This represents a 202.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +9.8501 at $55.39, with 6,600,025 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 119.12% of the target price of $46.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.72 at $130.35, with 5,715,096 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.47 at $90.31, with 3,576,311 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. PLTR's current last sale is 94.57% of the target price of $95.5.



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) is +0.45 at $34.80, with 2,854,367 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BBIO is 7.698301; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +6.39 at $140.40, with 2,086,621 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $4.40, with 1,848,649 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.27 at $6.19, with 1,441,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is +0.0599 at $3.61, with 1,106,608 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.2799 at $5.88, with 1,076,744 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is +1.0699 at $21.67, with 1,053,074 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZETA is in the "buy range".

