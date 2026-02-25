Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 25, 2026 : CRCL, NVO, JOBY, LAC, LTM, LUV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 102.62 to 25,079.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 159,892,801 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +11.24 at $72.61, with 4,323,122 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 74.86% of the target price of $97.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -0.79 at $37.80, with 3,182,829 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.5903 at $10.31, with 2,096,957 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 103.1% of the target price of $10.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.3828 at $5.42, with 888,465 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 83.43% of the target price of $6.5.



LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) is unchanged at $58.01, with 871,688 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LTM is in the "buy range".



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is +0.25 at $50.89, with 725,737 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. LUV's current last sale is 94.24% of the target price of $54.

