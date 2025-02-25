News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 25, 2025 : NVDA, IBIT, TSLL, PLTR, SMCI, HIMS, SQQQ, BABA, NIO, BBAI, QBTS, PFE

February 25, 2025 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.24 to 21,367.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 149,763,196 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.52 at $131.80, with 8,552,409 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -2.8102 at $50.60, with 8,460,897 shares traded. This represents a 79.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $17.23, with 8,438,828 shares traded. This represents a 248.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.67 at $93.35, with 5,502,331 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +2.14 at $53.75, with 4,126,997 shares traded.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -11.11 at $40.20, with 3,496,065 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $29.38, with 3,217,829 shares traded. This represents a 12.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.42 at $134.46, with 2,509,301 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $4.49, with 1,935,656 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.03 at $5.97, with 1,468,586 shares traded.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.0588 at $6.47, with 1,282,612 shares traded.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $26.65, with 780,387 shares traded.

