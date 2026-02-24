Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 24, 2026 : LRMR, AMD, AMDL, VIR, NVDA, NVO, TQQQ, HIMS, CLVT, C, SMR, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 100.6 to 24,809.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 151,203,722 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) is +0.8 at $3.77, with 22,832,831 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRMR is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +15.85 at $216.00, with 8,433,631 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.03. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is +1.9001 at $14.28, with 7,170,402 shares traded. This represents a 415.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is +2.36 at $9.92, with 5,985,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIR is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.51 at $190.33, with 4,760,007 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.45 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1.25 at $38.38, with 3,670,013 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.3 at $48.76, with 3,443,498 shares traded. This represents a 178.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.73 at $14.78, with 2,277,772 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 47.68% of the target price of $31.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is +0.39 at $2.07, with 715,381 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.5856 at $110.16, with 653,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.26 at $12.34, with 620,332 shares traded.SMR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a 60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.13 at $151.65, with 501,368 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.73 per share, which represents a 277 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

