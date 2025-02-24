News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 24, 2025 : TSLL, PLTR, NVDA, SHV, TSLA, NOK, SQQQ, BABA, GLW, QBTS, NIO, U

February 24, 2025 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 101.11 to 21,715.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 94,590,246 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.13 at $18.24, with 7,604,284 shares traded.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -3.98 at $97.37, with 5,607,836 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 101.96% of the target price of $95.5.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.55 at $136.98, with 4,952,463 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.37, with 4,887,671 shares traded.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.11 at $338.91, with 2,822,660 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 84.73% of the target price of $400.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.04 at $4.98, with 2,635,652 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84.05% of the target price of $5.925.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.38 at $28.06, with 2,303,666 shares traded.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -5.1 at $138.65, with 2,064,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Corning Incorporated (GLW) is +0.07 at $51.56, with 1,528,058 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.17 at $7.42, with 1,507,881 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $4.46, with 1,043,900 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.02% of the target price of $4.9.

Unity Software Inc. (U) is -1.29 at $27.05, with 894,244 shares traded. U's current last sale is 112.71% of the target price of $24.

