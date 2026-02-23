Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 23, 2026 : NVO, VRE, NIO, GLW, AG, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -118.63 to 24,893.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,284,282 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -7 at $40.42, with 12,153,856 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 74.85% of the target price of $54.



Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) is +2.13 at $18.90, with 1,099,243 shares traded.VRE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/24/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.16 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0998 at $5.17, with 840,216 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 82.06% of the target price of $6.3.



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is +3.14 at $142.65, with 791,464 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +0.22 at $27.77, with 750,368 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AG is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.2897 at $13.15, with 679,518 shares traded.SMR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a 60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.