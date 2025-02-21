Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 21, 2025 : CSX, QBTS, PLTR, BABA, RIVN, TSLL, INTC, NVDA, NIO, BBAI, U, FUBO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 94.92 to 22,162.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 92,190,423 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $32.46, with 5,444,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.3799 at $7.77, with 3,336,710 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.79 at $107.06, with 3,030,179 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. PLTR's current last sale is 112.69% of the target price of $95.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.92 at $140.89, with 2,912,722 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.9601 at $12.65, with 2,787,319 shares traded. RIVN's current last sale is 90.36% of the target price of $14.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.16 at $20.17, with 2,734,331 shares traded. This represents a 308.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $26.03, with 2,227,473 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 123.95% of the target price of $21.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.2699 at $140.38, with 2,184,739 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $4.47, with 1,994,861 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.22% of the target price of $4.9.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.19 at $7.70, with 1,930,929 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is +0.6395 at $28.64, with 1,365,286 shares traded. U's current last sale is 124.52% of the target price of $23.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.34 at $4.19, with 1,320,370 shares traded.FUBO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/28/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.