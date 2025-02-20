Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 20, 2025 : BABA, NIVF, CYCU, IQ, PLTR, QBTS, SMCI, WMT, TSLL, BBAI, U, JMIA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -38.36 to 22,137.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 152,016,368 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +13.9 at $139.69, with 13,610,834 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is +0.39 at $2.66, with 13,072,937 shares traded.



Cycurion, Inc. (CYCU) is -0.5 at $2.47, with 9,305,491 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.23 at $2.19, with 7,621,830 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 67.38% of the target price of $3.25.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -3.83 at $108.23, with 6,984,678 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. PLTR's current last sale is 113.93% of the target price of $95.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.59 at $7.13, with 4,929,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -1.7 at $58.55, with 4,768,294 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 125.91% of the target price of $46.5.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -8.28 at $95.72, with 4,390,588 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.23 at $20.96, with 4,106,619 shares traded. This represents a 324.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.62 at $7.25, with 2,250,917 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -1.97 at $19.50, with 1,922,828 shares traded. U's current last sale is 84.78% of the target price of $23.



Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is -0.7 at $3.18, with 1,446,689 shares traded. JMIA's current last sale is 39.75% of the target price of $8.

