Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 2, 2026 : ORCL, RDW, NIO, AG, BBAI, LAC

ORCL

February 02, 2026 — 08:27 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -171.17 to 25,381.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 175,863,889 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +7.82 at $172.40, with 4,086,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.0521 at $11.80, with 1,882,480 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $4.63, with 1,426,855 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.69% of the target price of $6.55.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -0.28 at $20.56, with 1,374,603 shares traded. AG's current last sale is 86.57% of the target price of $23.75.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.03 at $5.07, with 939,600 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 84.5% of the target price of $6.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.2511 at $5.12, with 853,351 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 73.16% of the target price of $7.

