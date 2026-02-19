Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 19, 2026 : TQQQ, TSLL, SQQQ, WMT, HIMS, IBIT, FIG, ETHA, KLAR, CPNG, CVNA, W

February 19, 2026 — 08:28 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -83.64 to 24,815.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 80,856,073 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.79 at $48.60, with 4,698,258 shares traded. This represents a 177.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.28 at $15.15, with 2,727,431 shares traded. This represents a 140.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.17 at $72.57, with 2,331,663 shares traded. This represents a 17.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -2.62 at $124.00, with 2,234,940 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.63 at $16.47, with 2,097,589 shares traded.HIMS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.02 at $37.52, with 1,866,510 shares traded. This represents a 6.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Figma, Inc. (FIG) is +2.01 at $26.20, with 1,795,956 shares traded. FIG's current last sale is 56.96% of the target price of $46.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.04 at $14.59, with 1,683,163 shares traded. This represents a 32.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Klarna Group plc (KLAR) is -2.95 at $16.00, with 1,253,500 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KLAR is in the "buy range".

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +0.99 at $19.04, with 997,200 shares traded.CPNG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -34.4418 at $327.09, with 759,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVNA is in the "buy range".

Wayfair Inc. (W) is -10.96 at $80.52, with 583,142 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for W is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TQQQ
TSLL
SQQQ
WMT
HIMS
IBIT
KLAR
CPNG
CVNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.