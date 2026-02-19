Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 19, 2026 : TQQQ, TSLL, SQQQ, WMT, HIMS, IBIT, FIG, ETHA, KLAR, CPNG, CVNA, W

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -83.64 to 24,815.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 80,856,073 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.79 at $48.60, with 4,698,258 shares traded. This represents a 177.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.28 at $15.15, with 2,727,431 shares traded. This represents a 140.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.17 at $72.57, with 2,331,663 shares traded. This represents a 17.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -2.62 at $124.00, with 2,234,940 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.63 at $16.47, with 2,097,589 shares traded.HIMS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.02 at $37.52, with 1,866,510 shares traded. This represents a 6.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Figma, Inc. (FIG) is +2.01 at $26.20, with 1,795,956 shares traded. FIG's current last sale is 56.96% of the target price of $46.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.04 at $14.59, with 1,683,163 shares traded. This represents a 32.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Klarna Group plc (KLAR) is -2.95 at $16.00, with 1,253,500 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KLAR is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +0.99 at $19.04, with 997,200 shares traded.CPNG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -34.4418 at $327.09, with 759,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVNA is in the "buy range".



Wayfair Inc. (W) is -10.96 at $80.52, with 583,142 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for W is in the "buy range".

