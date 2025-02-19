Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 19, 2025 : NIVF, INTC, TSLL, SMCI, NVDA, RXRX, NIO, SAN, BBAI, STM, ACHR, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -42.83 to 22,121.78. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 209,799,309 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is +1.19 at $3.38, with 1,474,660 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.48 at $26.91, with 427,387 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 122.32% of the target price of $22.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.12 at $19.89, with 343,631 shares traded. This represents a 302.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +2.35 at $58.15, with 310,325 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 125.05% of the target price of $46.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.53 at $139.93, with 226,350 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is +0.34 at $10.98, with 176,143 shares traded.RXRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $4.41, with 136,182 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $4.9.



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is +0.04 at $6.14, with 134,183 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.11 at $8.53, with 114,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is +1.04 at $25.45, with 109,534 shares traded. STM's current last sale is 90.89% of the target price of $28.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.28 at $10.95, with 99,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.87 at $33.07, with 90,572 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.25 per share, which represents a -20 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.