Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 18, 2026 : NOK, TQQQ, OBAI, RXRX, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLL, FVRR, SMR, SBSW, RDW, RIG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 93.2 to 24,794.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 102,148,598 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0699 at $7.37, with 5,336,866 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 101.65% of the target price of $7.25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.66 at $49.01, with 4,699,338 shares traded. This represents a 180.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Our Bond, Inc. (OBAI) is -0.11 at $3.28, with 3,480,136 shares traded.



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is -0.45 at $3.01, with 3,003,686 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RXRX is 7.948087; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.03 at $189.00, with 2,533,024 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/25/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.45 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.9767 at $71.98, with 2,287,466 shares traded. This represents a 16.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.11 at $15.52, with 2,130,656 shares traded. This represents a 146.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is -2.7 at $10.40, with 537,973 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.0799 at $14.35, with 470,221 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 54.15% of the target price of $26.5.



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is -0.6265 at $15.43, with 391,716 shares traded.SBSW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/20/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +0.2231 at $8.22, with 383,367 shares traded. RDW's current last sale is 63.25% of the target price of $13.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.0787 at $6.22, with 319,523 shares traded.RIG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

