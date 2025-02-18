Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 18, 2025 : SLDB, TSLL, IPHA, INTC, NVDA, GRAB, NIO, BBAI, BABA, ACHR, QBTS, T

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 112.95 to 22,227.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 148,087,490 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is +3.45 at $7.48, with 30,370,061 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLDB is in the "strong buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1898 at $20.42, with 8,417,099 shares traded. This represents a 313.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is +0.56 at $2.50, with 7,895,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IPHA is in the "strong buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.2099 at $24.81, with 7,495,638 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 112.77% of the target price of $22.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.52 at $141.37, with 6,936,627 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.55 at $5.45, with 6,932,016 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.47, with 2,401,434 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.22% of the target price of $4.9.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.1401 at $8.88, with 1,821,520 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.68 at $128.41, with 1,692,811 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/20/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.84 per share, which represents a 240 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.342 at $10.69, with 1,659,332 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.121 at $6.49, with 1,408,133 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.13 at $25.74, with 1,066,949 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

