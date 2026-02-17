Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 17, 2026 : OBAI, OCUL, ZIM, CMPS, TQQQ, VHUB, TSLL, NCLH, CPNG, CWAN, SMR, TE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -194.6 to 24,538.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 117,059,119 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



TG-17, Inc. (OBAI) is +3.29 at $6.42, with 15,901,659 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) is -2.05 at $6.83, with 10,465,721 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OCUL is in the "buy range".



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +7.8387 at $30.04, with 7,134,717 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 178.27% of the target price of $16.85.



COMPASS Pathways Plc (CMPS) is +1.4545 at $7.26, with 4,926,939 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMPS is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.11 at $47.36, with 4,652,881 shares traded. This represents a 170.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VenHub Global, Inc. (VHUB) is +0.07 at $2.51, with 3,743,946 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.43 at $15.50, with 2,682,011 shares traded. This represents a 146.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +1.36 at $22.85, with 1,488,768 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 87.88% of the target price of $26.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +0.04 at $17.02, with 869,860 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) is +0.02 at $23.17, with 822,976 shares traded.CWAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/18/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.04 at $14.27, with 652,999 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 53.85% of the target price of $26.5.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.02 at $6.14, with 561,195 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".

