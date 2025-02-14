Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 14, 2025 : STAI, SOUN, TSLL, INTC, RXRX, BABA, WRD, BBAI, NIO, NEE, QBTS, HIMS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.94 to 22,025.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 140,687,651 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (STAI) is +0.73 at $2.41, with 19,507,309 shares traded.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -2.8055 at $12.44, with 13,365,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.7201 at $20.99, with 8,418,345 shares traded. This represents a 324.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.59 at $24.72, with 8,338,609 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 117.71% of the target price of $21.



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is +0.4505 at $8.95, with 6,350,172 shares traded. RXRX's current last sale is 89.51% of the target price of $10.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +6.861 at $126.40, with 3,228,127 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/20/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.84 per share, which represents a 240 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



WeRide Inc. (WRD) is +14.53 at $31.70, with 3,146,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WRD is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.21 at $9.57, with 2,814,687 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0901 at $4.35, with 2,018,854 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.78% of the target price of $4.9.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.02 at $68.58, with 1,248,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.0488 at $6.55, with 1,080,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.31 at $60.49, with 990,713 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

