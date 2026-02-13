Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 13, 2026 : TQQQ, RIVN, SQQQ, TSLL, MSTX, AAPL, T, PINS, BABA, TPH, VALE, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.27 to 24,736.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 123,231,013 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.43 at $47.83, with 6,654,681 shares traded. This represents a 173.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +3.3446 at $17.34, with 3,698,667 shares traded. RIVN's current last sale is 108.4% of the target price of $16.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.65 at $73.75, with 3,598,849 shares traded. This represents a 19.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2 at $15.69, with 3,363,718 shares traded. This represents a 149.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is +0.0997 at $2.19, with 2,577,009 shares traded. This represents a 39.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.84 at $260.89, with 2,521,522 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $28.77, with 1,812,484 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -3.99 at $14.55, with 1,598,426 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -7.14 at $151.59, with 1,273,795 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.73 per share, which represents a 277 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) is +9.76 at $46.33, with 1,079,401 shares traded. TPH's current last sale is 117.29% of the target price of $39.5.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.3797 at $16.66, with 1,005,958 shares traded.VALE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/18/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.57 per share, which represents a 20 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.17 at $14.16, with 929,785 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 53.43% of the target price of $26.5.

