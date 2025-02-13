News & Insights

Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 13, 2025 : TSLL, BBAI, BABA, HOOD, INTC, NVDA, IBIT, SQQQ, QBTS, RDDT, BE, NIO

February 13, 2025 — 08:29 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 84.7 to 21,803.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 70,527,820 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.96 at $19.12, with 7,861,229 shares traded. This represents a 287.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.11 at $9.85, with 3,510,144 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.27 at $117.06, with 3,270,769 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/20/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.84 per share, which represents a 240 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +7.44 at $63.35, with 3,040,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.06 at $22.54, with 2,583,222 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.33% of the target price of $21.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.44 at $130.70, with 2,567,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.66 at $54.50, with 2,136,219 shares traded. This represents a 97.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $28.00, with 1,997,105 shares traded. This represents a 2.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.02 at $6.02, with 1,170,545 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is -18.97 at $197.50, with 1,103,577 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDDT is in the "buy range".

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is unchanged at $23.48, with 935,429 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23. BE's current last sale is 102.09% of the target price of $23.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $4.16, with 829,270 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.9% of the target price of $4.9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
BBAI
BABA
HOOD
INTC
NVDA
IBIT
SQQQ
QBTS
RDDT
BE
NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.