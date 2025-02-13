Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 13, 2025 : TSLL, BBAI, BABA, HOOD, INTC, NVDA, IBIT, SQQQ, QBTS, RDDT, BE, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 84.7 to 21,803.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 70,527,820 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.96 at $19.12, with 7,861,229 shares traded. This represents a 287.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.11 at $9.85, with 3,510,144 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.27 at $117.06, with 3,270,769 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/20/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.84 per share, which represents a 240 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +7.44 at $63.35, with 3,040,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.06 at $22.54, with 2,583,222 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.33% of the target price of $21.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.44 at $130.70, with 2,567,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.66 at $54.50, with 2,136,219 shares traded. This represents a 97.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $28.00, with 1,997,105 shares traded. This represents a 2.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.02 at $6.02, with 1,170,545 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is -18.97 at $197.50, with 1,103,577 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDDT is in the "buy range".



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is unchanged at $23.48, with 935,429 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23. BE's current last sale is 102.09% of the target price of $23.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $4.16, with 829,270 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.9% of the target price of $4.9.

