Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 12, 2026 : DCH, SMR, BP, RIG, LYG, RDW

DCH

February 12, 2026 — 08:27 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 120.35 to 25,321.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 111,262,413 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Dauch Corporation (DCH) is -0.04 at $8.55, with 1,843,946 shares traded.DCH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/13/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.07 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +1.69 at $17.26, with 1,451,074 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 65.13% of the target price of $26.5.

BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.52 at $38.03, with 1,396,987 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 100.08% of the target price of $38.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.0201 at $5.98, with 634,997 shares traded.RIG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is unchanged at $5.80, with 553,235 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 90.63% of the target price of $6.4.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.0069 at $9.00, with 518,800 shares traded. RDW's current last sale is 69.25% of the target price of $13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

