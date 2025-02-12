Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 12, 2025 : TSLL, SMCI, INTC, TSLA, ALTM, LYFT, SHV, BBAI, BABA, VRT, KMI, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -210.01 to 21,483.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 212,704,518 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.32 at $17.67, with 19,776,339 shares traded. This represents a 257.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +4.86 at $43.47, with 9,492,266 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 102.28% of the target price of $42.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.18 at $22.15, with 7,534,790 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 100.68% of the target price of $22.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.1 at $331.60, with 6,506,655 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.37% of the target price of $359.



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is +0.07 at $5.80, with 3,959,564 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 99.15% of the target price of $5.85.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -1.8001 at $12.59, with 3,355,294 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 68.24% of the target price of $18.45.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.02 at $110.22, with 3,294,132 shares traded. This represents a .28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.2498 at $8.25, with 1,641,317 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.95 at $116.73, with 1,613,475 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is -9.25 at $114.00, with 1,404,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.07 at $26.72, with 957,463 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 87.61% of the target price of $30.5.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +5.89 at $60.89, with 957,368 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: CVS Impresses at Investor Day; Shares Reach New All-Time High

