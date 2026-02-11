Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 11, 2026 : U, IBIT, MSTX, AAPL, TQQQ, HOOD, ETHA, VRT, SMR, F, NIO, RDW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 119.37 to 25,247.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 185,805,595 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -0.865 at $28.20, with 6,608,071 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for U is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.06 at $37.91, with 3,899,168 shares traded. This represents a 7.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is -0.1095 at $2.36, with 3,503,473 shares traded. This represents a 50.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.26 at $273.94, with 3,485,485 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.19 at $51.21, with 2,965,118 shares traded. This represents a 192.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -8.62 at $76.98, with 2,808,774 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.49 at $14.71, with 2,630,357 shares traded. This represents a 33.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is +33.98 at $233.60, with 1,430,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.2928 at $16.45, with 934,923 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 62.06% of the target price of $26.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.1602 at $13.73, with 891,147 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. F's current last sale is 101.71% of the target price of $13.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $4.98, with 572,492 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.03% of the target price of $6.55.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is unchanged at $9.38, with 560,731 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.